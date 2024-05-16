Wet roads across the province

Roads are wet across most of the province with fog on the Avalon and south coast.

The Beaumont Hamel is operating on the Flanders schedule. The Legionnaire will be out of service after the 1:30 p.m. departure from Portugal Cove to complete regulatory lifeboat launching. It is expected to remain out of service for a couple of hours.

Air Service continues on Monday and Thursday between Charlottetown and Norman Bay.

At the St. John’s International Airport WestJet flights 560 and 561 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 1521 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.