Police arrest man found breaking into post office box

Just after 8:00 p.m., the RNC was called to a report where an individual was said to be breaking into a post office box in the west end of St. John’s.

Responding officers located the male matching the description provided.

It was also discovered that the male was currently wanted for failing to appear in court.

The 50-year-old male was arrested and charged with mischief in relation to property damage, breach of release order and failure to appear in court as required. The male was held to appear in court in the morning.