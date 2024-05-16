All fuel prices decrease overnight

It will cost less to top up all types of fuel today.

Overnight the maximum price for gasoline decreased by 3.2 cents.

Diesel is down 0.3 cents per litre on the Island and 2.1 cents in Zones 13 and 13a in western Labrador.

Furnace oil heating fuel decreased by 0.21 cents. Stove oil heating fuel on the Island decreased by 0.21 cents and stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in western Labrador decreased by 2.37 cents while propane heating fuel decreased by 2.9 cents.

The next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, May 23.