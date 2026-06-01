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Memorial University ranks 679 on World University list

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Nearly all Canadian universities lost ground in a global ranking of the top post-secondary schools, reflecting growing pressure from better-funded international competitors.

The rankings, released Monday by the Center for World University Rankings, show 37 of Canada’s 38 ranked universities fell compared to last year. The University of Toronto remained Canada’s top-ranked institution at No. 23 globally, holding the same position as last year. McGill University slipped one place to No. 28, while the University of British Columbia dropped to No. 49 from No. 48.

The University of Alberta ranked 82nd globally, followed by the University of Montreal at 126th.

The rankings evaluated more than 21,000 universities worldwide using measures that include education quality, employability, faculty achievements and research output.

Memorial University is in the top 3.2% with a score of 679 of 21,000 ranked universities worldwide.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/article/nearly-all-canadian-universities-fall-in-global-rankings

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