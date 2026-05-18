Police urge caution as Victoria Day weekend traffic picks up across the province

News May 18th, 2026

The long Victoria Day weekend is coming to an end, and police across the province say drivers should expect heavy traffic volumes on highways and roadways today as residents return home from holiday getaways, camping trips, and visits with family and friends.

Both the RNC and RCMP are reminding motorists to slow down, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired as officers increase patrols to help ensure everyone gets home safely.

Drivers are also being urged to leave extra time for travel and to be patient in areas where construction or congestion may cause delays. Emergency crews say a little caution behind the wheel can go a long way in preventing accidents and keeping the holiday weekend from ending in tragedy.