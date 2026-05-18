37 Combat Engineer Regiment marks Victoria Day with 21-gun salute on Signal Hill

News May 18th, 2026

In honour of Victoria Day, 37 Combat Engineer Regiment conducted a 21-gun salute at Queen’s Battery on Signal Hill at noon today.

Victoria Day has been celebrated in Canada since 1845 to mark the birthday of Queen Victoria. Although she was born on May 24, the long weekend often precedes the holiday.

37 Combat Engineer Regiment was recently recognized by the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery for 64 years of faithfully and successfully carrying out ceremonial gun salutes in Newfoundland and Labrador. The regiment is also the only engineer regiment in Canada tasked with this duty.