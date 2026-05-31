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Woman found with minor injuries after RNC officers respond to a domestic disturbance call

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The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a residence on Blackmarsh Road in St. John’s around 1:00 a.m. this morning to a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Officers located a female victim in the area with minor injuries. The victim and several witnesses stated that the female had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

Police located the 22-year-old male in the area on foot. He was arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats. The suspect was held for court today.

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