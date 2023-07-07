Two arrested at Bell Island Ferry Terminal following alleged assault

Two people were arrested on Thursday afternoon following a police response to the Bell Island Ferry Terminal, after an individual indicated they had been assaulted.

As a result of a police investigation, a 56 year old female was arrested for assault, mischief, and breach of a court ordered condition. As well, a 27 year old male was arrested for mischief, and breach of a court ordered condition.

The RNC was assisted with the arrest by members of the RCMP Bell Island Detachment. Both individuals were brought to St. John’s city lockup to be held for a court appearance this morning.