News

Late-night fire displaces seven people, causes extensive damage

Posted: April 27, 2024 2:05 am
By Earl Noble


A residential fire in the centre of St. John’s caused has extensive damage to a house and displaced seven people.

A few minutes before 11:00 p.m. firefighters were called to a home on Pennywell Road. When crews arrived on the scene heavy smoke was pouring from the dwelling. Firefighters quickly entered the residence and found fire in a bedroom. Crews were able to quickly knock down most of the fire, however several hot spots remained. Several holes were cut into the roof of the single-storey structure to ensure no fire remained in the attic space. The fire caused extensive damage to the home, with smoke, heat, and water damage throughout.

Seven people in total have been displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported. Fire crews remained on scene for over an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Pennywell Road in St. John’s late Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters set up a fan at the front door of a home on fire late Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Karen Greeley on scene of a fire on Pennywell Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Pennywell Road in St. John’s late Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Darrell Chubbs (left) changes a tank for Mark Tobin while on the scene of a fire on Pennywell Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Graham Whalen (left) and Firefighter Gerald Murrinon the roof of a home on Pennywell Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain Brad Pike gives instruction to firefighters inside a home on Pennywell Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD FIrefighter Dower is rinsed off by Firefighter David Earle after emerging from a home on Pennywell Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain Brad Pike looks on as firefighters perform overhaul on a home on Pennywell Road. Also in photo are Fire Lieutenant Patrick Sears and Platoon Chief Dean Foley. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Pennywell Road in St. John’s late Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
