Late-night fire displaces seven people, causes extensive damage

A residential fire in the centre of St. John’s caused has extensive damage to a house and displaced seven people.

A few minutes before 11:00 p.m. firefighters were called to a home on Pennywell Road. When crews arrived on the scene heavy smoke was pouring from the dwelling. Firefighters quickly entered the residence and found fire in a bedroom. Crews were able to quickly knock down most of the fire, however several hot spots remained. Several holes were cut into the roof of the single-storey structure to ensure no fire remained in the attic space. The fire caused extensive damage to the home, with smoke, heat, and water damage throughout.

Seven people in total have been displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported. Fire crews remained on scene for over an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

