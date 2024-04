A byelection will soon be called for the district of Baie-Verte Green Bay, filling the vacant seat left after Brian Warr’s resignation. Warr left his seat on March 1, and a byelection must be called within 60 days after the seat becomes vacant.

The PC Party named their candidate, Lin Paddock, in March. Paddock ran against Brian Warr in the 2021 general election.

The Liberals named Owen Burt as their candidate earlier this week.