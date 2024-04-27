Shed destroyed by fire, two homes damaged

A late-evening fire in the centre of St. John’s has destroyed a shed and caused damage to two homes.

Fire crews were called to a home on Hoyles Avenue at about 9:00 p.m.. What was initially reported as house fire turned out to be a shed fully ablaze as firefighters arrived. Crews quickly brought the fire under control, however the shed was completely destroyed. Two nearby homes sustained cosmetic damage after heat from the fire melted siding. A fence was also damaged.

There were no injuries reported. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating the cause of the fire.

