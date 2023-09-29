The weekend forecast is as easy as it gets!

Friday Night’s Forecast
Generally clear across the Province. Expect lows of 5 to 10 on the Island, with patchy frost in Central. Labrador will see lows near 5°, except in Labrador West, where it will be nearer to 1°.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
Saturday’s Forecast
Mostly sunny Province-wide, with highs in the middle to upper teens. Some areas may get near 20°! Winds will be from the south or southwest at 15-25 km/h. There may be some hazy skies over some locations, due to the wildfire smoke that has advected to the region from western Canada.
Sunday’s Forecast
Sunny again on the Island, with highs in the upper teens to near 20°. Labrador will see clouds on the increase throughout the day. Hazy skies will be over some areas, which is the smoke from the wildfires burning out west.
Extended Forecast
Monday starts off like the weekend ended, generally sunny and quiet across NL. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in Labrdoar West as some cooler air begins to work in from the northwest. Highs reach the mid to upper teens for most, except lower teens in Labrador West.
We see a bit more of an active weather pattern next week, with some showers rolling in Tuesday and Wednesday over the Island. And with that will come cooler highs, in the upper single digits to lower teens.