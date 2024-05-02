Eddie’s Forecast; Some slight improvements for Friday, more noticeable this weekend

The area of low pressure that has driven all the wet weather across much of Newfoundland and Labrador since Sunday is slowly beginning to drift into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. That will continue overnight and Friday. This will lead to slight improvements in the weather across much of the Province for Friday. The improvements will be much more noticeable this weekend when many of us will see the sunshine for the first time in a long time. Along with that will come a change in the direction of the wind and a warming trend in temperatures.
Newfoundland’s Forecast
Tonight: Periods of rain and areas of drizzle. Areas of fog near east-facing shorelines. Lows of 3 to 6. Winds from the east or northeast at 20 to 40 km/h.
Friday: Cloudy with showers for most areas. The exception will be the South Coast, and the southwest coast where there will be some breaks of clear sky. Highs of 4 in onshore, northeast winds. Areas inland, west and south will see readings closer to 10. Some spots on the South/Southwest Coast will get into the teens. Winds from the northeast or east as 20 to 40 km/h.
Saturday: Cloudy on the Avalon, with a high near 3. Areas to the west will see sun and clouds of 6 to 10.
Sunday: Sun and cloud for all! Highs near 4 east and on the Northern Peninsula, but warmer inland. Central and western Newfoundland, along with the South Coast, will see highs closer to the lower teens.
Monday: Sun and cloud. Highs of 10 to 12.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a risk of late-day showers on the West Coast. Highs of 12 to 15.
Labrador’s Forecast
Tonight: Cloudy with flurries in the west. Lows of -1 to -3. Winds from the northeast at 20 to 40 km/h.
Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs are near 0 in the north and 3 or 4 elsewhere. Winds from east or northeast at 20 to 40 km/h.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs near 3 on the coast and 8 in the west,
Sunday: Sun and cloud on the coast. The West will see sun and clouds to start, but there is a chance of showers by the afternoon. Highs near 12.
Monday: Sun and clouds in the east, with a high near 12. Showers in the west, with highs near 6.
Tuesday: Showers. Highs near 5.