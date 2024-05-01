Not much change in the weather for Wednesday

An area of low pressure continues to spin southeast of Newfoundland and Labrador and remains stationary. At this game time, an area of high pressure is ridging down into Labrador from northern Nunuvut. This setup generates broad onshore flow into the region in a moist airmass. The result is lots of showers, drizzle, and fog in easterly and northeasterly onshore flow areas. The image below shows this exceptionally well. The red is higher pressure, the green is lower pressure, and streamlines are the direction is the wind is flowing toward.
Today’s Forecast
Newfoundland
Rain showers, drizzle and fog will continue near and over eastern and northeast-facing shorelines of the Island today. Areas inland will see mainly cloudy skies. Southern regions of the Avalon Peninsula, the Burin Peninsula, the South Coast, the Southwest Coast, and portions of the West Coast will see some sunny breaks at times today. This area will also see some of the warmest temperatures in the Province today. I expect readings in the teens by the afternoon. Juxtaposing that will be your northern counterparts, with highs in the lower single digits. It looks like some pockets of heavier rain will arrive this afternoon. I’ll be watching the radar for you.
Labrador’s Forecast
Rain and snow will continue in Labrador throughout the day. The TLH will be, or be very near, the dividing line of rain and snow. North of the TLH, most of what falls will be wet snow. South of the TLH, it will mostly rain. Along the TLH, it will be a fight depending on local temperatures and elevation. The higher terrain will be snow, and the lower will be rain or a rain/snow mix. Snowfall will be significant just inland from the coast and over higher terrain. Areas to the west will not see much accumulation today. Rain will be heavy at times along the southeast coast, where a Rainfall Warning remains in effect today.
Temperatures across the Big Land will be near or below freezing on the coast, warming to 3 to 5 in the south and the west. Areas along the Strait may be as warm as 10º in the offshore flow. The rain and snow should start to ease tonight on the north coast but will continue into Thursday in the south and west.
The next weather update will be posted this afternoon.
