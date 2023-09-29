Frost Advisory in effect for one area of Central Friday night

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a *FROST ADVISORY* from late tonight into early Saturday morning for the following area:

Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Minimum temperatures: near +1 (coolest in low-lying inland areas).

Locations: Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity

Time span: overnight tonight and early Saturday morning.

Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying inland areas.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.