Support for international nurses coming to NL

The province is continuing the push for international nurses to make the move to Newfoundland and Labrador with its latest funding announcement.

Today, government announced more than 260,000 dollars to support the College of Registered Nurses and College of Licensed Practical Nurses with expediting the process to license international educated nurses applying to work in the province.

This funding will support the nursing regulators with:

· Implementing a call-answering service contract to allow both organizations to respond to inquiries related to recent regulations;

· Creating a Registration Support Assistant position to facilitate processing of applications and to provide guidance and support for Internationally Educated Nurses; and

· Implementing an incentive program through Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services (NLHS) to assist with costs associated with the National Community Assessment Service Program for eligible candidates.