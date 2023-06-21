Sunrise Ceremony kicks off National Indigenous Peoples Day events in St. John’s

The cold didn’t stop a crowd from gathering at Cavell Park in St. John’s bright and early this morning to kick off National Indigenous Peoples Day. The Sunrise Ceremony included drumming, smudging, prayers and song.

June 21 is recognized annually as a day to celebrate the culture and history of First Nations, Métis and Inuit in Canada, also known as Turtle Island.

Events continue this afternoon starting with a family event at the Techniplex at 2:30 p.m. and a Mawi’omi starting 5:00 p.m.

First Light’s schedule of National Indigenous Peoples Day events.

While today is a day marked for these celebrations, First Light’s Executive Director Stacey Howse encouraged the community to continue their reflections year-round. She says one way to do this is to partake in First Light’s programs and events.

Events and Festival Specialist Salome Barker encourages members of the community who cannot make it to today’s events to reflect on the land you are on or take some time to learn an Indigenous language.

NTV’s Bailey Howard will be covering this story and will share updates throughout the day.