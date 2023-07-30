News

Serious crash closes portion of Pearltown Road, one lane of Pitts Memorial Drive

By Earl Noble
Published on July 30, 2023 at 1:04 pm

A serious single-vehicle crash has closed one eastbound lane of Pitts Memorial Drive at the overpass over Pearltown Road. Pearltown Road is also closed in the area of Pitts Memorial Drive.

Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries, described as non life-threatening.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

Post Views: 1



Scroll to top