Serious crash closes portion of Pearltown Road, one lane of Pitts Memorial Drive

A serious single-vehicle crash has closed one eastbound lane of Pitts Memorial Drive at the overpass over Pearltown Road. Pearltown Road is also closed in the area of Pitts Memorial Drive.
Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries, described as non life-threatening.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
You Might also like
-
Advocates continue to show support for Jane Doe as Snelgrove granted bail while awaiting appeal decisionBy Web Team — 1 day ago
Advocates are continuing to show their support for Jane Doe, as Douglas Snelgrove was released from jail on bail on Friday, while awaiting an appeal decision.
The ‘Thank You’ project was started by Ashley MacDonald back in 2017, where people from across Newfoundland and Labrador made thank-you cards, to support, and thank Jane Doe for her bravery.
Since 2017, Jane Doe went on to endure three criminal trials, and the Thank You project grew in many ways over the years. From thank-you cards, to graphics made for Facebook, to huge billboards.
MacDonald says she never could have imagined the project would still be ongoing in 2023, but says she, and other advocates will continue to show their support in any way they can.
Douglas Snelgrove was granted bail on Friday, as he awaits the decision from the Supreme Court of Canada on his appeal application.
NL Court of Appeal Justice Frances Knickle rendered her decision on bail Friday afternoon.
In 2014, he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty as a police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. After several court appearances and three trials, he was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.
Snelgrove’s appeal was denied by the NL Court of Appeal earlier this year in a unanimous decision, but he’s asked the country’s top court to consider allowing his appeal. Of the 800 such appeal applications the Supreme Court of Canada receives annually, it approves about 80.Post Views: 260
-
Paradise SunSplash soccer tournament underway this weekendBy Web Team — 1 day ago
The 2023 Paradise SunSplash Tournament is underway this weekend, with 116 teams in the U11-U12 and U13 divisions.
The tournament is being held this year from July 27-30, with Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association members keeping their eyes on the field, for identification for U12.
This year, the organization is donating $5 from every registration to create a goal of $1500, to be donated to The Gathering Place.
Schedules, and tournament information can be found here.Post Views: 274
-
The last 2 weeks were the warmest on record in St. John’s and Gander!By Eddie Sheerr — 1 day ago
The last 2 weeks have been unusually hot and humid for most of Newfoundland. Many locations in western, central and even parts of eastern have been flirting with 30ºC throughout the time frame. On top of that, it’s been extremely humid with dewpoints in the upper teens to lower 20s, which subsequently has put humidex values into the upper 30s to near 40.
According to Rodney Barney, a Meteorologist with the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander, the last 2 weeks were with the warmest 14-day stretch on record in both St. John’s and Gander!
The data in both locations goes back to the early 1940s or late 1930s. In St. John’s, there is weather data as far back as the late 1800s, however, that was at a different location, located downtown. Since 1942, near the opening of St. John’s, then Torbay, Airport, the weather observations have been kept there.
Gander also set a record with respect to the dewpoint, which remained above 15ºC for 365 hours! According to Rodney Barney, that streak began on July 13, of this year, and is by far the longest on record.
Badger also set a record for the longest streak without dropping below 10ºC. This ends a 30 day streak that began on June 28!
Needless to say, the last 2 weeks have been hot and humid for much of the Island, while Labrador has seen slightly cooler temperatures after a hot streak of its own.
There is some relief in sight, as temperature later this weekend and next week will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s as we get a slight chance in the weather pattern.Post Views: 431