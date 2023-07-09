Updated: Dramatic single-vehicle crash sends two to hospital

The scene of a single-vehicle crash from the Outer Ring Road to Kenmount Road below. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A dramatic single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon sent two people to hospital and caused significant traffic delays around a busy interchange.

Emergency crews were called to Kenmount Road, beneath the overpasses to the Outer Ring Road, at about 2:45 p.m.. The driver of an SUV traveling east on the Outer Ring Road lost control of the vehicle, entering the median several dozen metres before the overpass. The vehicle then left the median and became airborne towards Kenmount Road. Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle flew directly over two motorcycle drivers who were stopped in traffic on the road below.

Police officers block a lane of the Outer Ring Road following a crash that saw a vehicle fall from the highway to the road below. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The SUV struck the road at roughly the centre-line, before flipping over and coming to a rest on its roof. Both occupants of the vehicle were able to escape the wreck, and were taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.

A mark on the roadway indicates where an SUV first made contact after coming from the highway above. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) applied water and foam to the vehicle and surrounding area to prevent fire. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) closed the westbound lanes of Kenmount Road headed into Paradise for over two hours, and closed one lane of eastbound traffic on the Outer Ring Road, as they investigated.

Earlier story:

A single-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays around the Kenmount Road and Outer Ring Road overpass. Two people have been sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.