RNC searching for missing person on the Northeast Avalon

Posted: November 17, 2023 9:30 am



The RNC are searching for missing person, Richard Savage who was last seen in the Northeast Avalon region of the province in the late summer of this year.

The 60-year-old is described to be about six feet and three inches tall, with a heavy build. There is currently no clothing description available.

The RNC has concerns for Savage’s safety and well-being and requests that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

