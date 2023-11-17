RNC searching for missing person on the Northeast Avalon

The RNC are searching for missing person, Richard Savage who was last seen in the Northeast Avalon region of the province in the late summer of this year.

The 60-year-old is described to be about six feet and three inches tall, with a heavy build. There is currently no clothing description available.

The RNC has concerns for Savage’s safety and well-being and requests that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.