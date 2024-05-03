Individual facing number of weapon and drug charges after traffic stop in Mount Pearl 

On Thursday evening the RNC Weapon and Drug Enforcement Unit and Patrol Services completed a traffic safety stop on a vehicle on Pitts Memorial Drive in Mount Pearl.

The 22-year-old passenger was arrested for firearms offences. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded loaded firearms, drugs, and cash.

The 22-year-old male was taken to the St. John’s lockup and charged with careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, breach of a release order, and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.