Lonely bouquets to be placed around St. John’s today

If you are travelling around St. John’s today you might unexpected flower bouquets around the city.

The members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Floral Design Group will deliver miniature bouquets of flower arrangements to more than 100 locations including parks, bus stops, parking lots, and doorsteps of nursing homes, hospitals and not-for-profit organizations.

“The lonely bouquets bring cheer to the public. Over the years we have heard many great stories from people who have found and shared our bouquets,” says Corie Outerbridge, member of the NL Floral Design Group and campaign organizer.

The Lonely Bouquet campaign has been ongoing in the city since 2015, except for a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.