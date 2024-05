It is another wet day across Newfoundland with wet roads and areas of fog once again. There is some water buildup on the roads on the Avalon.

Roads in western Labrador are snow-covered with icy patches.

The MV Qajaq W is out of service. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 53 is delayed. Air Canada flights 1574, 694, and 1577 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.