Registered Nurses’ Union ratifies collective agreement

The close to 6000 registered nurses in the province officially have a new collective agreement.

After reaching a tentative deal on July 1, the results of a ratification vote held over the last several weeks are in, the Registered Nurses’ Union has voted in favour of the new deal the province.

The union shared highlights of the agreement:

A two per cent wage increase each year for four years (2022-2026);

A one-time employee recognition bonus payment of $2,000;

Step changes to ensure competitiveness;

Improvements to recruit and retain permanent full-time employees;

Increases to travel allowances when travelling on employer business, including meal allowances and various reimbursements for vehicle usage;

Flexibility for employees to substitute a statutory holiday such that they may observe a non-Christian faith based holiday;

The addition of paid family violence leave, providing the ability for employees to take time away from the workplace;

The addition of a mentorship program as a means to support nurses as they adapt to new practice environments;

Enhancements to the existing preceptorship program; and

Operational improvements to shift scheduling.

