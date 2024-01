The RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is searching for a missing 55-year-old woman.

Stephanie Hillier was last seen at approximately 5:20 p.m. on January 2.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is five feet five inches tall. She is driving a burgundy Ford Escape in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Hillier was last seen wearing shorts, a black sweater, white shoes, and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 709-896-3383.