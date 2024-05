On Thursday the East Coast Music Association announced twelve 2024 East Coast Music Awards at the 36th annual East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown.

Of the 12 awards, there were two awards for performers in this province.

The TD Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year was awarded to the Derina Harvey Band. The award of Solo Recording of the Year was awarded to Tim Baker.

The remaining 25 music, industry and honourary awards will be handed out this Sunday.