The RCMP are searching for a missing man.

Dale Thistle, aged 31, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is six feet two inches tall and weighs 180 lbs.

He was last seen in Glenwood walking on Bowaters Road and was wearing a beige hoodie.

Police are concerned for his safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841.