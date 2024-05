The Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Gudie Hutchings will attend the official opening of a new small boat basin at Neddies Harbour, Norris Point today.

Hutching will be there on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Diane Lebouthillier.

The event gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at the Harbour Authority of Norris Point.