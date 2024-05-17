St. John’s Victoria Day Holiday Schedule

Victoria Day is on Monday and all City offices in St. John’s will be closed.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, May 21.

Public washrooms will remain open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Quidi Vidi Lake.

Street cleaning operations will take place as scheduled on Monday. Vehicles that are not removed during street cleaning will be ticketed.

All City paid parking by-laws are still in effect, however paid parking will not be enforced as Monday is a Shops Closing Holiday.