Innu Nation responds to rate mitigation announcement

The Innu Nation has released a statement in response to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s announcement of its plan to finalize rate mitigation for the Muskrat Falls Project.

The Innu Nation says the announcement is another indication of Premier Andrew Furey’s government’s failure to live up to its commitments to Innu.

Innu Nation’s 2021 court case against the province for failure to consult on the rate mitigation deal was paused based on promises by the government to address Innu Nation’s concerns.

The Innu consented to the project in an agreement in 2011, in exchange for 5 per cent of the net revenue from the project. The Province reduced those revenues in 2021.

Previously, the Innu Nation stated that it supports rate mitigation for island ratepayers.