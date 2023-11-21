Premier-Indigenous Leaders’ Roundtable taking place today

Premier Andrew Furey will join Leaders of Indigenous Governments and Organizations for the Premier-Indigenous Leaders’ Roundtable today.

Furey will be joined by Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Minister of Labrador Affairs Lisa Dempster and Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Elvis Loveless.

Also joining the roundtable for a virtual presentation is Dr. Pat Parfrey, Deputy Minister of Health Transformation.

The sessions are hosted by Miawpukek Mi’kamawey Mawi’omi, a First Nation reserve located at Conne River, and will take place at the community centre.