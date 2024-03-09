Police find man trying to walk home in C.B.S. after vehicle goes off road in storm

Police responded to a call around 8:20 Friday evening of a vehicle off the road and a man needing assistance in the C.B.S. area near the Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver later left the vehicle to walk home but became disoriented. He was finally located four hours later by Operational Patrol Members in an industrial area. The Town of Conception Bay South was of great assistance clearing roadways to allow the police vehicles to access the area.

The 46-year-old man was seen by paramedics and released without requiring further medical attention.