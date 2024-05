On May 2, Search and Rescue Squadron Gander responded to a helicopter crash 97 nautical miles north of Goose Bay, on a remote frozen lake. According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, the pilot, and sole occupant of the helicopter, survived the crash and was hoisted to safety with only minor injuries.

The Video can be found here:

https://x.com/hfxjrcc/status/1788240645775343940