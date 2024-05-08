Stephenville Church Wins Next Great Save Competition

The National Trust has announced the winner of the Next Great Save competition.

The First Prize was awarded to Our Lady of Mercy Heritage Church in Stephenville. The church will receive $50,000. The wooden structure, dating back to 1925, stands as the largest of its kind in Newfoundland. The church needs to be repainted and requires repairs to ensure its sustainability in the years to come.

The second place winner was LaSalle Theatre in Kirkland Lake, Ontario and the third place winner was the Nanton Grain Elevators in Nanton, Alberta.

The three historic places will share $65,000 in cash prizes. The winners earned the most votes through online public voting, which closed on May 6.