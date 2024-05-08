Grant Thornton Foundation donates $365,000 to support mental health and addictions services across Canada

This Mental Health Week, the charitable foundation of leading Canadian accounting and business advisory firm Grant Thornton LLP is providing a $365,000 gift to national charity A Dollar A Day Foundation, in support of its mission to narrow the gap between the need for, and the availability of, mental health and addictions services in Canada. This generous gift will help enable A Dollar A Day to support additional organizations across Canada and comes at a time when the need for mental health and addictions services is critical.

In Canada, 1 in 2 people will have – or have had – a mental illness by the time they reach the age of 40, and only 1 in 5 Canadian children who need mental health services will receive them. A Dollar A Day exists to support frontline organizations providing help for those facing mental health and substance use challenges, from coast to coast to coast. By supporting organizations in every province and territory, they are able to bring the generosity of donors to communities all over the country.

A Dollar A Day Foundation is a national charity based in Newfoundland and Labrador. Founded in 2016, it has supported over 100 organizations across the country to date.

The Grant Thornton Foundation was established to help Grant Thornton organize the collective efforts and significant contributions of their people across Canada, providing additional financial support for local, national, and international causes that resonate with their employees. To learn more, visit www.grantthornton.ca.