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Work continuing on Foxtrap Access Overpass

News

Work on the eastbound lane of the Foxtrap Access Overpass in Conception Bay South will begin Tuesday. The eastbound left lane of the Trans-Canada Highway (Route 1) will be closed to accommodate the repairs.

Motorists can also expectalternating lane closures, controlled by traffic lights, on Foxtrap Access Road (Route 61) below the overpass. The lane closures are expected to continue until late fall.

All posted speeds will be reduced to 30 kilometres per hour. Motorists are asked to slow their vehicles and respect the traffic control measures in place.

Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app.

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