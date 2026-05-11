Couple charged with sexual acts against minor
The RNC has charged a man and woman in connection with sexual violence upon a youth in St. John’s.
On Thursday, May 7, police received a report of sexual violence against a child. The Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit were engaged to investigate and have since executed a number of search warrants, including one at a center city home. The investigation is ongoing.
On Saturday, a 45-year-old male and 39-year-old female were charged and held to appear in court.
The male is charged with:
- Sexual Assault
- Sexual Interference
- Householder Permitting Sexual Activity
- Making Child Pornography
- Incest
- Bestiality
The female is charged with:
- Sexual Assault
- Sexual Interference
- Householder Permitting Sexual Activity
- Making Child Pornography
- Incest
- Invitation to Sexual Touching
- Exposing Genital Organs
To protect the identity, safety, and privacy of the youth victim, there is now a court-imposed publication ban on the names of the accused and victim.
All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Members of the CASA Unit are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. With a trauma-informed focus, officers educate and inform survivors of their legal and investigative options while also directing them to appropriate resources based on their individual situation or needs.