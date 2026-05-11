Couple charged with sexual acts against minor

Justice, News May 11th, 2026

The RNC has charged a man and woman in connection with sexual violence upon a youth in St. John’s.

On Thursday, May 7, police received a report of sexual violence against a child. The Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit were engaged to investigate and have since executed a number of search warrants, including one at a center city home. The investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, a 45-year-old male and 39-year-old female were charged and held to appear in court.

The male is charged with:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Householder Permitting Sexual Activity

Making Child Pornography

Incest

Bestiality

The female is charged with:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Householder Permitting Sexual Activity

Making Child Pornography

Incest

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Exposing Genital Organs

To protect the identity, safety, and privacy of the youth victim, there is now a court-imposed publication ban on the names of the accused and victim.

All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Members of the CASA Unit are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. With a trauma-informed focus, officers educate and inform survivors of their legal and investigative options while also directing them to appropriate resources based on their individual situation or needs.