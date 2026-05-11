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Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP seeking assistance to locate Kenneth Baikie

Justice, News

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Kenneth Baikie.

Baikie was last seen on Monday, May 11 around 6:15 a.m., when he departed on foot from a location on Hamilton River Road. Police and family are concerned for his safety and well-being.

He stands 5’ 10” tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He is cleanshaven and was last seen wearing a pair of blue pants, a blue collared button up shirt, and a black Canada Goose jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information about the current location of Kenneth Baikie to contact the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP as soon as possible at 709-896-3383.

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