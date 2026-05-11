Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrests pair after break and enter

Justice, News May 11th, 2026

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested two men overnight after responding to an alarm at a local business. The men, ages 33 and 39, were charged with break and enter, mischief and theft.

On May 10, at approximately 11:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of a commercial alarm at a business on Hamilton River Road. When police arrived, they found damage to the front door and surveillance cameras captured two males forcing entry into the store, stealing several items and fleeing on foot.

The suspects were identified from the surveillance footage, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP officers and Police Dog Services began patrols of the area. They were located nearby, in possession of the stolen items, and were taken into custody without incident.

A 39-year-old man now faces charges of:

Break and enter,

Mischief under $5,000,

Theft under $5,000,

Failure to comply with a release order.

A second man, 33, was charged with:

Break and enter,

Mischief under $5,000,

Theft under $5,000,

Failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both men were held in custody overnight and are expected to appear in court later today.