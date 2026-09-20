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Woman charged after security guard assaulted during attempted theft

Justice, News

A 23-year-old woman is facing several charges after a security guard was allegedly assaulted during an attempted theft in St. John’s.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers spotted the woman getting out of a vehicle on Livingstone Street shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say she was wanted in connection with a Sept. 9 incident at a local business, where she allegedly assaulted a security guard while attempting to steal merchandise.

The woman was arrested and charged with robbery with violence, property damage and two counts of breaching a release order.

She was held for a court appearance.

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