News November 22nd, 2026

A 27-year-old woman faces multiple charges following an assault at a business on Harvey Road in St. John’s.

Police responded to the business at approximately 11:30 a.m. on November 21 after receiving a report of an assault in progress.

Police say the complainant reported that a woman who was panhandling asked him for spare change. When he told her he had none, she sprayed him with an unknown substance.

Officers located the woman walking in the area. Police say she resisted arrest.

The 27-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was held for a court appearance the following morning.