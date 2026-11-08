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Police issue shelter-in-place order for Red Cliff Road in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove

Justice, News

A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents of Red Cliff Road in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

Residents are asked to remain indoors, with windows and doors closed and locked.There is an increased police presence in the town as part of an ongoing investigation.

The RNC is asking in the interest of public and officer safety, please do not share any information or photos and video of police tactical response on social media during an active situation.

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