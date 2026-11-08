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RCMP warning drivers of high winds in the Wreckhouse area

News

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is warning drivers (especially those in large or commercial vehicles, including RVs and tractor trailers) of high winds and deteriorating road conditions as a result of heavy rain in the Wreckhouse area.

While the highway is currently open, all motorists are asked to consider delaying all non-essential travel. If you must travel, please exercise caution and patience and drive according to road and weather conditions.

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