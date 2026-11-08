Nain RCMP confirm missing boaters found safe

News November 8th, 2026

The RCMP confirmed Sunday that the 61-year-old man and 51-year-old man reported missing to Nain RCMP on Friday have both been located and confirmed safe.

Both men are being airlifted to Nain for a full medical assessment.

Nain and Natuashish RCMP wish to thank all those who were involved in the ongoing search efforts from land, air and water, including but not limited to the volunteer ground search and rescue teams from Nain and Natuashish, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC).

RCMP NL also thanks the public and the media for the support and assistance.