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Wildfires evolving across Canada

News

It’s forest fire season and in a recent report conducted by Forests Canada, data shows that since 2023 communities across the country have been experiencing record-breaking wildfires, and extreme wildfires are evolving. The report outlines in the last three years alone, the demand for Forests Canada restoration knowledge, data analysis, and investment into forest recovery has sharply risen.

This increase is driven largely by the increasing impacts of recent wildfires and extreme weather events throughout the country. The report also surveyed and interviewed forest managers and tree planting practitioners to outline how the post-fire recovery process is evolving along with the wildfires.

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