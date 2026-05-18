SIRT-NL appealing to the public for information following officer-involved shooting on Route 90

News May 18th, 2026

SIRT-NL is appealing to the public for information following an officer-involved shooting on Route 90, Salmonier Line, on May 12th.

According to the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador, an RCMP officer discharged their service weapon during a police operation. No injuries were reported.

Following consultation with the RCMP, SIRT-NL attended the scene and has launched an investigation into the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage recorded between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on May 12th along Route 90, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SIRT-NL at 709-738-7478, toll-free at 1-833-738-7478, or by email at sirtinfo@sirtnl.ca.