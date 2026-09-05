Weather Forecast: Saturday, September 5

News, Weather September 5th, 2026

Rain and strong winds are expected across much of Newfoundland today, while showers end and skies clear in Happy Valley–Goose Bay.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Mainly cloudy in St. John’s with rain beginning this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm. Wind becomes east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 15. Bonavista will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon before periods of rain begin this afternoon. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind becomes northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate in St. John’s and 4 or moderate in Bonavista.



Tonight

Rain continues, with 20 to 30 mm expected in St. John’s and 5 to 10 mm in Bonavista. Winds increase to 40 km/h gusting to 60, with gusts to 80 along parts of the St. John’s coast overnight. Fog patches develop in St. John’s. Low 12 in St. John’s and 11 in Bonavista.

Sun, Sept. 6

Rain ends near noon in St. John’s, followed by a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Another 2 to 4 mm is expected. Winds gust to 60 before easing through the day. High 17, except 21 inland and where winds blow off the land. Rain continues in Bonavista with 10 to 20 mm expected and northeast winds gusting to 80 along parts of the coast into early afternoon. High 15.

South Coast

Today

Rain in Channel-Port aux Basques with 10 to 20 mm expected. Northeast wind 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 16. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Rain continues with another 10 to 20 mm expected. Northeast wind 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low 12.

Sun, Sept. 6

Rain ends in the morning, followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 60 becomes north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Central

Today

A few showers or periods of drizzle in Gander end this afternoon, followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind becomes northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this evening before rain begins. Rainfall amounts near 5 mm. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 10.

Sun, Sept. 6

Rain with 10 to 20 mm expected. Northeast wind 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishes to 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 1 or low.

West Coast

Today

Cloudy in Corner Brook with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of rain begin this afternoon. Wind becomes northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Periods of rain with 5 to 10 mm expected. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low 9.

Sun, Sept. 6

Periods of rain end in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Mainly cloudy in St. Anthony with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy. Northeast wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 9.

Sun, Sept. 6

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Northeast wind 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

A few showers end this morning before skies clear. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds with fog patches developing overnight. Low 5, except 1 in low-lying areas, with patchy frost.

Sun, Sept. 6

Mainly sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becomes northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.