Weather forecast: Saturday, May 2

News, Weather May 2nd, 2026

A damp and foggy day across much of Newfoundland, with periods of drizzle and showers continuing across most regions before conditions ease into Sunday.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Periods of drizzle or showers with fog patches. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h. High 7 in St. John’s and 8 in Bonavista, cooler along parts of the coast and milder inland. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Periods of drizzle or showers with fog patches. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light. Low plus 5 in St. John’s and plus 3 in Bonavista.

Sun, May 3

Periods of drizzle or a few showers ending near noon, then mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 9 in St. John’s and near 5 along parts of the Bonavista coast, warmer inland. UV index 6 or high.

Southwest Coast

Today

Periods of rain or drizzle ending late this afternoon, then cloudy with fog patches. Rainfall amounts 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60, up to 80 in the Wreckhouse area, becoming light this afternoon. Temperature steady near 4, closer to 8 north of Cape Ray. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with fog patches redeveloping overnight. Low plus 2.

Sun, May 3

A mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle late in the day. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7, up to 12 north of Cape Ray. UV index 5 or moderate.

Central

Today

Periods of drizzle or showers with fog patches. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Periods of drizzle or showers with fog patches. Low 6.

Sun, May 3

Periods of drizzle or a few showers ending near noon, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or showers. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

West Coast

Today

Showers with rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

A few showers ending near midnight, then cloudy with fog patches developing. Rainfall near 2 mm. Low plus 5, cooler along the coast.

Sun, May 3

Mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 14, cooler along the coast. UV index 5 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Periods of drizzle or showers with fog patches. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Periods of drizzle or showers with fog patches. Rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm. Wind becoming light. Low plus 1.

Sun, May 3

Periods of drizzle or a few showers ending near noon, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or showers. Fog patches. High plus 5. UV index 5 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Cloudy. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers beginning early this evening. Low plus 5.

Sun, May 3

Cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.