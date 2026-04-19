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Weather forecast: Sunday, April 19

St. John's

News, Weather

A bright and mild start for eastern and central areas today, while cloud, drizzle and showers move into western Newfoundland. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today
Mainly sunny. Wind south 20 to 30 km/h gusting to 40 to 50. High 8, cooler near 3 in onshore winds. Wind chill near minus 7 to minus 9 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight
Increasing cloudiness. A few showers or periods of drizzle developing late this evening. Fog patches forming overnight. Rainfall around 2 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4, rising to 7 by morning.

Mon, 20 Apr
Mainly cloudy with showers or drizzle and fog patches. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15 in St. John’s and 13 in Bonavista, cooler along the coast. UV index 3 to 5 or moderate.

South Coast

Today
Cloudy with showers and periods of drizzle. Fog patches. Rainfall around 5 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60, up to 100 in the Wreckhouse area. High plus 4, reaching near 10 north of Cape Ray. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight
Showers or drizzle continue with fog. Rainfall around 5 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60, higher in the Wreckhouse area. Temperature steady near 5, milder north of Cape Ray.

Mon, 20 Apr
A few showers or drizzle ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Fog dissipating near noon. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50. Temperature falling to near plus 1 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Central

Today
Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming south 30 gusting to 50. High 11. Wind chill near minus 7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight
Increasing cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6, rising to 9 by morning.

Mon, 20 Apr
Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle. Fog dissipating in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast

Today
Increasing cloudiness with showers and periods of drizzle beginning near noon. Rainfall around 2 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, higher near the coast. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight
Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, stronger near the coast. Low 7.

Mon, 20 Apr
Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers, becoming steadier near noon before ending in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 50. Temperature falling to near plus 2 in the afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today
Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness this afternoon with a chance of showers or drizzle late in the day. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5, reaching near 9 south of Hare Bay. Wind chill near minus 9 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle early this evening. Wind south 20 km/h. Low plus 3, rising to 6 by morning.

Mon, 20 Apr
Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle in the morning, with showers developing in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8, falling to near plus 2 in the afternoon. UV index 6 or high.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today
Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight
Cloudy with rain beginning late this evening. Rainfall 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low plus 4.

Mon, 20 Apr
Rain ending near noon then cloudy with a chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to zero in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

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