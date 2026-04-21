Rain and freezing rain in the forecast for most regions of the province

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather April 21st, 2026

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: Rain ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to plus 1 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Freezing rain beginning this evening. Rain along parts of the coast. Rainfall amount 5 mm along parts of the coast. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero.

Wednesday: Freezing rain changing to rain near noon. Rain along parts of the coast in the morning. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming east 20 near noon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

SOUTH COAST

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening. 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Periods of snow beginning early in the morning then changing to 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Amount 5 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 2 or low.

CENTRAL

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Wednesday: Snow changing to ice pellets or snow in the morning. Risk of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

WEST COAST

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 11. UV index 1 or low.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: Periods of rain or freezing rain ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow beginning early in the morning then changing to ice pellets or snow late in the afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late in the afternoon. Blowing snow over exposed areas in the afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.